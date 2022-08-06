Todd Bowles Announces Official Mike Evans Injury Update

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The injury bug has infiltrated Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. Star wide receiver Mike Evans is the latest to suffer a setback during practice.

Evans, 28, left practice early on Friday with a hamstring injury. At the time, head coach Todd Bowles didn't have much information to share. That changed this Saturday morning.

Bowles told reporters today that Evans is "day-to-day" as a result of his hamstring injury. The Buccaneers are going to take precaution here.

“He’s sore,” coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Saturday, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s day-to-day. He’ll be fine. It’s just a matter of when we put him out there.”

The Buccaneers offense simply can't catch a break. Earlier in training camp, starting center Ryan Jensen went down with a serious knee injury that'll keep him out for the entire 2022 season.

Let's hope Mike Evans can return soon. He's essential to the Bucs' passing attack.