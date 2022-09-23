Todd Bowles Announces Update On Wide Receiver Julio Jones

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the national anthem against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Julio Jones missed last weekend's game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a knee injury. As for his Week 3 status, it remains up in the air.

Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Jones is a game-time decision for Sunday's showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Jones was working on the side with trainers during this Friday's practice. That's an improvement from Thursday.

With Chris Godwin injured and Mike Evans suspended, the Buccaneers could really use Jones this weekend.

Jones looked sharp in the Buccaneers' season opener, hauling in three passes for 69 yards.

Unfortunately, injuries have really plagued Jones over the past few years. We haven't really seen him at his best since the 2019 season.

Jones isn't the only marquee player for the Buccaneers who is battling an injury this week. Left tackle Donovan Smith is also expected to be a game-time decision due to an elbow injury.

The Buccaneers should provide updates on Jones and Smith before kickoff on Sunday.