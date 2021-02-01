Todd Bowles Describes What Happened With The Lions

Despite re-establishing himself as one of the top defensive minds in football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, Todd Bowles did not get hired as a head coach this cycle.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Bowles was asked about the interview he had scheduled with the Detroit Lions. But Bowles revealed that the Lions canceled the interview without even bringing him in.

“They canceled the interview,” Bowles said. “I never got to interview. I think they didn’t feel like waiting. They had their mind made up.”

The Detroit Lions wound up hiring New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell. But Bowles had nothing but nice things to say about Campbell.

“Dan is a great coach and a great person,” Bowles said.

Todd Bowles definitely deserved significant consideration this cycle. His Buccaneers finished top-10 in all major categories in 2020, and led the league in fewest rushing yards allowed for the second year in a row.

Perhaps teams were reluctant to give him another shot given how his four-year tenure with the New York Jets went. Bowles went 24-40 with three straight losing seasons before being fired after the 2018 season.

But Bowles is staying humble about the whole thing, stating that he doesn’t feel entitled to another head coaching shot.

That said, if his Buccaneers defense can keep Patrick Mahomes in check at Super Bowl LV, there will definitely be more interest in him in the next cycle.

Will Todd Bowles be an NFL head coach again?