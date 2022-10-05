Todd Bowles Expected To Coach Sunday: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was not present for this Wednesday's practice.

It was announced that Bowles missed Wednesday's practice for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin ran today's session.

Despite missing practice, Bowles is expected to return to the Buccaneers later today. He'll be present for the team's remaining practices leading up to Week 5.

Even though it seems like Bowles will be just fine moving forward, Buccaneers fans are a bit concerned about the team's current outlook.

"Boy everybody trying to fix their home first," one fan said.

"Tampa in shambles," another fan wrote.

"This team is in shambles... but this is how Brady likes it," a third fan tweeted.

Of course, winning cures everything in the NFL, and a victory over the Falcons on Sunday would silence most of the Buccaneers' critics.

Until then, however, the Buccaneers will have to deal with some outside noise.