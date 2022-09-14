Todd Bowles Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bucs Rivalry

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ever since Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay in 2020, the Buccaneers and Saints have been involved in some intense battles. However, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles wouldn't consider it a rivalry.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs revealed what Bowles told the team this week.

Bowles told his players, "It's not a rivalry unless there's some give-and-take." That message should inspire the team heading into Sunday's matchup.

“Yeah, I think throughout the whole building, [we feel] it’s our time to give them one — to give it back to them,” Wirfs said, via ProFootballTalk. “Coach [Todd] Bowles said today, ‘It’s not a rivalry unless there’s some give-and-take.’ We definitely want to come out and put our best foot forward. I think that’s what it’s been — one game could be us shooting ourselves in the foot, penalties — next game, we get the penalties under control but then give the ball to them and turn it over. It’s [about] honing everything in, having good fundamentals and technique, good attitude, good effort and going out there and playing a tough game.”

The Buccaneers were swept by the Saints last year. They also lost both meetings during the 2020 season.

Tampa Bay enters this Sunday's game as a slight favorite.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 1 p.m. ET.