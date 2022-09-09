Todd Bowles Has Hilarious Comment About Age Of Buccaneers Roster

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 11: New Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Coaches on January 11, 2019 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa,FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 season with the oldest roster in the NFL - a fact that head coach Todd Bowles has no doubt been reminded of numerous times this year.

So in a media conference this week, Bowles decided to have a little fun with the perception that his team is too old. He declared that the Buccaneers are "not an old folks' home" and are just trying to bring in the most talented players they can find.

"It's not an old folks' home," Bowles joked. "We're not bringing people in to bring people in, so to speak. We're bringing in talented guys that understand team ball... and are great teammates... For those guys to get rings would be great."

That isn't to say that the Buccaneers didn't add some older players this offseason. They signed four players over the age of 30 including Julio Jones, Akiem Hicks, Kyle Rudolph and Logan Ryan.

Only two of the Bucs' nine new free agent signings were under the age of 27.

But there's something to be said for having a veteran roster. The Buccaneers now have a team that is overflowing with experience at every position.

So long as the roster remains healthy, the Buccaneers will be favored in just about every game they play this season. That's due in no small part to their most-senior player - Tom Brady - continuing to use his veteran knowledge to dominate most younger defenses.

Will the age of the Buccaneers roster be a plus or a negative for them?