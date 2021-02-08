The Spun

Todd Bowles Is Getting Major Praise Early In The Super Bowl

Todd Bowles Sr. coaching for the New York Jets.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Jets reacts after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Thus far, defense has ruled the day in the first quarter of Super Bowl LV. Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is off to a nice start.

Bowles and his Kansas City counterpart Steve Spagnuolo have their work cut out for them, trying to stop Patrick Mahomes and Todd Brady. Through two drives, Bowles’ Bucs trail 3-0, but his defense has looked sharp.

The Bucs have made Mahomes uncomfortable with a variety of different looks and pressure schemes. The Chiefs are rolling with backups at both offensive tackle spots, meaning the offensive line could be ripe for the picking.

There’s a long way to go, but Bowles and his defense are showing some encouraging signs.

We’ve seen defenses keep Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense down for a while, but fail to do so enough to win the game. Time will tell if Bowles and company will be able to do the latter.

Super Bowl LV is being televised live on CBS.


