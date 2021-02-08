Todd Bowles Is Getting Major Praise Early In The Super Bowl

Thus far, defense has ruled the day in the first quarter of Super Bowl LV. Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is off to a nice start.

Bowles and his Kansas City counterpart Steve Spagnuolo have their work cut out for them, trying to stop Patrick Mahomes and Todd Brady. Through two drives, Bowles’ Bucs trail 3-0, but his defense has looked sharp.

The Bucs have made Mahomes uncomfortable with a variety of different looks and pressure schemes. The Chiefs are rolling with backups at both offensive tackle spots, meaning the offensive line could be ripe for the picking.

There’s a long way to go, but Bowles and his defense are showing some encouraging signs.

I know it’s early but Todd Bowles is in his bag right now ! — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) February 8, 2021

#ToddBowles I love it scared money don’t make money #WeComing — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) February 8, 2021

Todd Bowles pressuring not blitzing pic.twitter.com/kk8uyModqp — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) February 8, 2021

Todd Bowles mixing it up really well. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 8, 2021

We’ve seen defenses keep Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense down for a while, but fail to do so enough to win the game. Time will tell if Bowles and company will be able to do the latter.

Super Bowl LV is being televised live on CBS.