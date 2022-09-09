Todd Bowles Misses 1 Thing About His Time With Dallas Cowboys

TAMPA, FL - JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Todd Bowles' first game as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come against a team he has history with, the Dallas Cowboys.

Bowles was the secondary coach for the Cowboys from 2005-2007. Once that stint came to an end, he became the assistant head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Bowles reflected on his coaching stint in Dallas.

"I had a great time," Bowles told reporters. "Dallas is one of my best destinations as far as organization, places to live, city everything like that. I had a great relationship with Jerry. I think he does an outstanding job and he’s a sharp owner."

Bowles then revealed what he misses most about his time in Dallas.

"I miss Pappadeaux," Bowles said.

Perhaps Bowles will take a trip to Pappadeaux before this weekend wraps up.

As for the actual game, Tampa Bay is listed as a slight favorite over Dallas.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Cowboys game is at 8:20 p.m. ET. It'll be televised on NBC.