Todd Bowles Responds To Tom Brady, Dolphins Rumors

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 11: New Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Coaches on January 11, 2019 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa,FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the NFL stripped away a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick from the Miami Dolphins for violating the league's policies regarding the integrity of the game.

The league's investigation discovered that the Dolphins had "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was under contract with the New England Patriots. They also had "impermissible communications" with the legendary quarterback in 2021 when he was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During this Wednesday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was asked about the tampering that took place between Brady and the Dolphins.

Bowles elected to take the high road.

"It doesn't bother me. There's just not a lot going on in sports right now," Bowles said. "We're not making it any bigger than it is."

This is probably the right approach to this situation. There's no reason for Bowles to make this a bigger deal than it already is.

At the end of the day, Brady is still the starting quarterback of the Buccaneers. The team can worry about the Dolphins potentially acquiring him once this season is over.