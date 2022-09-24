Todd Bowles Reveals If Cole Beasley Will Play This Weekend

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Despite signing Cole Beasley just a few days ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need the veteran wideout to play this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was asked if Beasley will play this weekend.

Bowles didn't fully commit to Beasley being active for Week 3. He did, however, say that Beasley will be ready if his number is called.

"I think he could,” Bowles said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s quick, catches up to speed [really] fast, he understands the system. He’s played and he’s got a lot of reps under him, so if we needed him, I think he’ll be ready.”

Beasley, 33, last played for the Buffalo Bills. He finished the 2021 season with 82 receptions for 693 yards and a touchdown.

With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both out for this Sunday's game, the Buccaneers are in need of a boost. Perhaps the offense will get the shot in the arm it's looking for by elevating Beasley to the main roster.

The Buccaneers will have to make a decision on Beasley fairly soon.