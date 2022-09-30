Todd Bowles Reveals When Buccaneers Will Return To Tampa After Hurricane Ian

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Despite the damage that Hurricane Ian has done this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. The NFL had a contingency plan in place for this game to be played in Minnesota.

Although the Buccaneers will get to stay home for this weekend's game, the team has not yet returned to Tampa.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the team will return to Tampa later this Friday.

The Buccaneers relocated to South Florida earlier this week. They've been practicing at the Miami Dolphins' facility.

While this Sunday's game won't erase the impact that Hurricane Ian had on Tampa, Tom Brady is hopeful it can bring people together.

"I always feel like sports has brought people together over a long period of time," Brady said. And watching different adversities - whether that was 9/11, whether that was [Hurricane] Katrina - sports has an amazing way of kind healing wounds and bringing people together and bringing communities together in something to cheer for and a common interest and a common good. So I think anytime you can participate in things like that, it's a great feeling."

The Buccaneers will play inspired football this Sunday night, make no mistake about it.