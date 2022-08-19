Todd Bowles Says He Knows When Tom Brady Will Be Back

TAMPA, FL - JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's absence from training camp has been the topic of conversation in the NFL world.

On Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was noncommittal when asked about a return date for Brady.

"We'll see," Bowles said. "We'll talk about it next week. Not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said 'sometime after Tennessee.' There's no definitive date for me. But we'll check on it, we'll keep in touch and we'll find out."

One day later, Bowles sang a different tune.

Bowles told reporters Friday that he knows exactly when Brady is returning to the team.

“I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game," Bowles said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Bowles added that he's not worried about Brady's situation.

“Do I look worried? I’m not worried, so I don’t know why anyone else would be worried."

It has been reported by multiple media outlets that Brady is away from the Buccaneers to take care of "personal things."

Hopefully, we'll receive a definitive update on Brady after the Buccaneers' second game of the preseason.