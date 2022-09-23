Todd Bowles Sends Clear Message About Tom Brady's Week 3 Status

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suffered an injury to his ring finger on his right hand during last Sunday's game against the Saints. On Friday, head coach Todd Bowles provided an encouraging update on the legendary gunslinger.

Bowles told reporters that Brady had no problem with his ring finger during Friday's practice.

"He’s ready to go,'' Bowles said of Brady. "He’s full practice. He took every throw."

Brady has not appeared on Tampa Bay's injury report this week.

Earlier this week, Brady told reporters that his finger injury wasn't an issue.

"Great,” Brady said when asked about his finger. “I feel great. It’s football season, so . . . yeah.”

The Buccaneers will need Brady at his best this Sunday if they want to take down the Packers.

Tampa Bay will be without wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. It's also possible that Julio Jones and Donovan Smith miss the game due to injuries.