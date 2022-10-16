Todd Bowles Was Asked About Tom Brady's Trip To New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady was one of many Patriots players, past and present, to attend owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York on Friday.

Given the fact the Buccaneers lost to the 1-4 Steelers in Pittsburgh today, and Brady (25-for-40, 243 yards and one touchdown) didn't play particularly well, it's not surprising that Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles was asked postgame if Brady missed anything important during his time away.

“No, he didn’t miss anything,” Bowles said, via NESN. "He had a full week of practice.”

Bowles also shot down any possibility that Brady's trip impacted the team's performance on Sunday.

"Asked if Brady’s trip to NYC Friday, when he attended Robert Kraft’s wedding and traveled separately from the team to Pittsburgh, impacted the team in the red zone… Bowles: “Absolutely not," tweeted NFL Network's Sara Walsh.

It might be low-hanging fruit for anyone to try and blame the Bucs' loss on Brady being away for a short time, but when you're 3-3 and playing poorly, people are going to look for any explanation.

Also, it should be noted that the Patriots players who attended Kraft's wedding didn't really have trouble helping their team beat the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday.