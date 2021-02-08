The Spun

Todd Gurley Has A Message For The Bucs’ Coaching Staff

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sitting on the sideline.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 02: A '21' sticker honoring the late Washington Redskins player Sean Taylor is seen on the helmets of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing the New Orleans Saints on December 2, 2007 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Bucs got stuffed on a critical fourth-down goal-line play in the second quarter of Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

Ronald Jones appeared to have a clear lane into the end-zone before the Chiefs defense made a massive play at just the right time, stuffing Jones and holding Tampa Bay scoreless on the drive.

Take a look.

It’s tough to argue against the play call. The Bucs needed just a yard and gave the ball to Ronald Jones, a bigger back weighing in at over 200 pounds. Todd Gurley would’ve preferred the Bucs used a another running back for the play, though.

Gurley sent a message to the Bucs’ coaching staff during Super Bowl LV, saying Bruce Arians should’ve used Leonard Fournette on the fourth-down play rather than Fournette.

If we’re being honest, Todd Gurley’s probably right. Leonard Fournette probably would’ve scored, considering he’s over 20 pounds heavier than Jones. But it’s all history now.

Fortunately, the Bucs scored on their very next offensive possession to grow their lead from four to 11 in the second quarter. Right now, the Tampa Bay defense is shutting down the Chiefs’ explosive offense. The Bucs’ secondary is a big reason why.

Kansas City is the most explosive offense in the NFL, thanks to play-makers like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. But so far, the Bucs’ aggressive defense is holding the Chiefs in check.

If Kansas City is going to comeback, it’ll have to come up with several more big-time defensive stands.


