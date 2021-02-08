Todd Gurley Has A Message For The Bucs’ Coaching Staff

The Bucs got stuffed on a critical fourth-down goal-line play in the second quarter of Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

Ronald Jones appeared to have a clear lane into the end-zone before the Chiefs defense made a massive play at just the right time, stuffing Jones and holding Tampa Bay scoreless on the drive.

Take a look.

Chiefs defense make a HUGE goal line stand 😤 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/K6F6dk1vBM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

It’s tough to argue against the play call. The Bucs needed just a yard and gave the ball to Ronald Jones, a bigger back weighing in at over 200 pounds. Todd Gurley would’ve preferred the Bucs used a another running back for the play, though.

Gurley sent a message to the Bucs’ coaching staff during Super Bowl LV, saying Bruce Arians should’ve used Leonard Fournette on the fourth-down play rather than Fournette.

Love Ronald game but any RB with a Bald head by choice I’m giving him the ball in those situations allday.. https://t.co/qlKrsTQUmx — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) February 8, 2021

If we’re being honest, Todd Gurley’s probably right. Leonard Fournette probably would’ve scored, considering he’s over 20 pounds heavier than Jones. But it’s all history now.

Fortunately, the Bucs scored on their very next offensive possession to grow their lead from four to 11 in the second quarter. Right now, the Tampa Bay defense is shutting down the Chiefs’ explosive offense. The Bucs’ secondary is a big reason why.

Kansas City is the most explosive offense in the NFL, thanks to play-makers like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. But so far, the Bucs’ aggressive defense is holding the Chiefs in check.

If Kansas City is going to comeback, it’ll have to come up with several more big-time defensive stands.