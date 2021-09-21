Tom Brady Has 1-Word Response To Taunting Penalty Criticism

The 2021 NFL season is off to a thrilling start, but fans everywhere have a major qualm with the league’s recent crack down on taunting.

Flags have flown out of the pockets of officials throughout the first two weeks of the year to penalize players for excessive celebrations or perceived taunts of opponents. Already, a total of 11 taunting penalties, which results in 15 yards for the afflicted team, have been called this season.

Players, media members and fans have all lamented the league’s harsh crack down over the first two weeks of the 2021 campaign. Even Tom Brady joined in on the criticism of the stringent officiating after this weekend’s slate of games.

In an Instagram post from Complex that said the new rules designed to cut down on taunting were “ruining the game”, the 44-year-old quarterback just wrote the word “agree” in all caps to signal his dismay with the increased penalties.

Tom Brady is like the rest of us. NOT a fan of the new taunting rule. pic.twitter.com/fbFdvFQcXq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2021

The NFL might be well-intentioned in trying to cut down on taunting in its games, but the enforcement of the new rule seems to be all over the place. Some players seem to be getting flagged for minuscule offenses, while more flagrant instances have gone unchecked.

It’s unlikely that the league will ever get 100 percent approval for trying to come down hard on taunting, but there has to be some way to keep a strong sense passion in the game, while eliminating the potential for full-scale brawls. With one of the most important players in the league speaking out against the new rule, the NFL would be wise to revisit its enforcement the harsh penalties in the coming weeks.

[Field Yates]