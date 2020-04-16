Tom Brady Has Message For NFL Teams On His 20-Year Draft Anniversary

Tom Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. 20 years later, and he won’t let anyone forget it.

Arguably the greatest player in NFL history, Brady was a pretty forgettable selection by the New England Patriots at the end of the sixth round at the time. He’s used it as a chip on his shoulder ever since.

Chad Pennington, who had a nice career with the New York Jets, was the only quarterback taken in the first round. He was followed by Hofstra’s Giovanni Carmazzi (round three, pick 65, San Francisco 49ers), Louisville’s Chris Redman (3-75, Baltimore Ravens), Tennessee’s Tee Martin (5-163, Pittsburgh Steelers), West Virginia’s Marc Bulger (6-168, New Orleans Saints), and Southwest Texas State’s Spergon Wynn (6-183, Cleveland Browns). Brady was the seventh QB taken, and only Pennington and Bulger had significant careers.

He’s gone on to win six Super Bowls, three regular season MVP awards, four Super Bowl MVP award, and 14 Pro Bowls. It is getting very hard to argue against Brady as the greatest quarterback, and possibly player of all time. And yet, he never forgets how his NFL career started.

Happy draft anniversary to Tom Brady, giving hope to sixth-round picks for 20 years now … pic.twitter.com/ywINlkCKX1 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 16, 2020

Tom Brady has been pretty active on social media, and more candid in the last few weeks since leaving the New England Patriots. The twilight of his career will look much different than the first 19 years.

He is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and will try and transform a struggling franchise in his final few years. The Bucs have some serious weapons, but have struggled to make any real impact over the last 12 seasons. Since winning the 2003 Super Bowl, the Buccaneers have two playoff appearances: 2005 and 2007.

Coming off of a 7-9 season, the Bucs will pick 14th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins a week from tonight. Brady’s last team, the New England Patriots, will pick 23rd.