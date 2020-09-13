Tom Brady Has A 3-Word Message Before His Tampa Bay Debut

Tom Brady appears to be ready to go.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is a couple of hours away from making his Tampa Bay debut. Brady, 43, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the NFC South franchise in free agency. He’ll take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in his first game with his new team.

Brady took to Twitter on Sunday morning to post a three-word message ahead of his first Tampa Bay regular season game.

“Let’s f–king go,” he tweeted.

Many are expecting big things from Brady and the Bucs this fall – that includes Peyton Manning.

“I think he’s going to do great,” Manning said of Brady in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “Obviously, I can tell how excited he is. I know Bruce and Clyde are excited to have him not only on the practice field and game field, but in the building as a leader. Certainly not normal circumstances with the pandemic and lack of an offseason program, but if anybody can handle that, it’s going to be Tom.”

Tampa Bay and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on FOX, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call.