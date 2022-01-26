Tom Brady Addresses Controversial Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty

After more than two decades in the NFL, there aren’t too many firsts left for Tom Brady. But on Sunday, the legendary quarterback managed to do something he’d never done before.

Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when he angrily confronted official Shawn Hochuli about what the quarterback felt was a missed helmet-to-helmet hit on Rams defender Von Miller. After the game, Hochuli said Brady “got in my face” and “used abusive language.”

On this week’s installment of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady downplayed his interaction with Hochuli, saying it was something he’s done plenty of times before and that he did not cuss at the referee.

“If I feel like they miss a call, I want to let the guy know,” Brady said. “And I’ve done that literally a thousand times over the course of my career and never got called. In this instance, before I could realize it, the flag was thrown. And I was looking at the guy like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I didn’t cuss, I didn’t do any of those things. . . .”

Brady later confirmed that was looking for Hochuli to call a penalty on Miller when he voiced his displeasure.

““So I screamed at him to throw the flag, and he did. But I guess I need to be more specific with who he needs to throw the flag on,” Brady said.

[ Pro Football Talk ]