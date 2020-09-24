Tom Brady Addresses Gronk’s Lack Of Catches So Far

This offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed star tight end Rob Gronkowski in a trade with the New England Patriots.

The trade re-united him with longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. Obviously, after all of their success in New England, there were certain expectations for the two in Tampa.

Unfortunately, Brady and Gronk haven’t connected very much through the first two games of the season. In fact, the tight end only has two receptions for 11 yards, which came in the first game of the season.

Following Gronk’s struggles, Brady was asked whether he’s comfortable with where he and Gronk are at this point in the season. Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“Well, I think we all have a lot of things we’ve got to [work on],” Brady said. “We’re going to be improving from the time we started until the time we finish the season. I don’t think we can be discouraged by certain things. Some weeks it’s going to be some guy’s week. Other weeks it’s going to be other guys’ weeks. Everyone is working hard at practice to try to find their spot [and] their role.”

New England featured Gronk as a focal part of the team’s offense. However, it’s been much different in Tampa where he’s resigned to being a blocking tight end mostly.

Head coach Bruce Arians made it clear he doesn’t care how many receptions Gronk has. “We brought him in to play tight end. If that means no catches, that means no catches,” the coach said.

Tampa Bay travels to Denver for a matchup with the Broncos this Sunday.