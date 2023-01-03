Tom Brady Addresses Having To Overcome 'Obstacles' This Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a trying season to clinch the NFC South on Sunday.

Brady went through a highly-publicized divorce with Gisele Bundchen, his wife of 13 years, during the season. On the field, the Bucs stumbled at different points, yet managed to do enough to win the division.

On his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray on Monday, Brady talked about the challenge of compartmentalizing everything he was dealing with and focusing on the task at hand.

Ultimately, his commitment to the game and his team outweighed any exterior distractions.

“I think our team, you know, there’s a lot of outside noise and I know people [say], ‘Tom, you should have retired. You should have done this, you should have done that.’ You know, and that’s okay. People can have a lot of feelings or opinions and so forth. But I think, for me, there’s always gratification when you make this commitment and you have a group of individuals that do the same and you see something pay off,” the 45-year-old Brady said, via the New York Post.

“That’s what life’s about. A lot of resilience, overcoming different obstacles over the course of the year, and then ultimately coming together for a common goal. That’s why I love team sports. I always say, do you care about your team and the people on your team? And do you care about the mission? And that’s what makes a great teammate to me.”

Now 8-8 on the year, the Bucs have their regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend and will host the NFC's top at-large team (likely the Dallas Cowboys) on Wild Card weekend.

“I’m happy we’re in the playoffs and I’m happy we get a chance to compete for a world championship. And we got one very important game against Atlanta on Sunday,” Brady said.