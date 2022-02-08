Tom Brady Addresses If He’d Ever Return To Football

Tomorrow will make it one week since Tom Brady retired from the NFL. Already, he is being asked if he’d ever come back.

On this week’s edition of his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray on SiriusXM, Brady was hit with the question: would he ever consider a comeback?

Brady didn’t say yes, but he didn’t definitively say no, either. That’s enough to give Brady fans at least a sliver of hope that TB12 will return to the gridiron at some point.

Here is Brady’s entire answer to Gray:

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” Brady said, via the Boston Herald. “At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now . . . it most likely won’t (change). But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. “But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be with you there, Jim.”

What does it all mean? Well, nothing right now. Brady is retired and the Bucs are proceeding as such.

Still, the Brady comeback rumors will probably pop up from time to time until he actually does return or becomes too old to even consider playing football again.