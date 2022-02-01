For the first time since reports of his retirement broke over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke publicly about his future in the NFL on Monday night.

Similar to previous remarks that he’s made, Brady revealed that he has not made a decision on playing in 2022.

In his weekly radio appearance alongside Jim Gray on SiriusXM Radio, Brady said that he’s “still going through the process” of determining what his future in football will be. He explained that when he does come to a decision, he’ll be the first to announce his intentions.

“I’m still going through the process. … When the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision,” Brady told Gray on Monday night, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Tom Brady on "Let's Go!" on @MadDogRadio: "I'm still going through the process. … When the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision." On reports of his retirement: "I'm responsible for what I say or do and not for what others say or do." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 1, 2022

Gray asked Brady about the reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others that suggested that the 44-year-old had already made up his mind. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reiterated that while he understands why those reports came out, he still hasn’t made a decision on retirement.

“You control what you can control. People want to be in front of the news often, and I totally understand that and understand that’s the environment we’re in,” Brady explained. “But I think for me, it’s day to day for me, trying to do the best I can every day, and evaluating things as they come to try to make a great decision for me and my family.”

Tom Brady says he's made no decision on retirement. "People want to be in front of the news often" — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 1, 2022

Schefter expressed the utmost confidence in his original report on ESPN’s NFL Countdown on Sunday and again on Get Up Monday morning.

“Look, he’s still processing it, still going through his decision. But he’s retiring, that’s the bottom line to the whole thing,” Schefter said. “And he wants to do it when he’s ready and make the announcement on his time schedule, the way that he wants to, which I would imagine would include some sort of tremendous video send-off on his social media accounts. But that’s where this is going now.”

Time will how this saga unfolds and what Brady’s ultimate decision will be.