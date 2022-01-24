The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Has Honest Postgame Admission About Future

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2021 season came to an end today. Now, we’ll see if quarterback Tom Brady’s career did as well.

Going into this afternoon’s game, there were some whispers that Brady will consider the unthinkable–retirement. After his team’s 30-27 walk-off loss, Brady was asked by USA Today’s Jarrett Bell about his future.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at,” Brady said.

A follow-up question about what could be deciding factors for his decision drew a predictably vague response.

“Truthfully guys, I’m thinking about this game. I’m not thinking about anything past five minutes from now,” Brady said.

On one hand, Brady will be 45 in August, and he can’t play forever. Plus, maybe this is finally the year where he decides he wants to spend more time with his family.

On the other hand though, Brady still plays at an elite level, is still in phenomenal shape and could have an entire offseason of stewing over this loss to motivate him for the 2022 campaign.

The only certainty is that speculation will be through the roof until Brady ultimately makes a decision.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.