Tom Brady Admits He ‘Stole’ 1 Thing From Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady may have the advantage over Aaron Rodgers when it comes to winning championships, but that doesn’t mean he can’t learn some tricks from the three-time MVP.

During “The Match” yesterday, Rodgers and Brady took some time away from golfing to casually toss the football around. It was then that Rodgers asked Brady about something he noticed when the two played against each other last season.

“You stole my cadence,” Rodgers said, to which Brady replied in typical TB12 fashion, ‘it worked.”

We’re sure if we had these two superstars mic’d up as they talked shop for a while, we’d discover a lot more similarities between the two.

Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau earned the win over Brady and Phil Mickelson yesterday, but as competitive as Brady is, he’ll likely live with that result considering the Bucs beat the Packers twice last year, including in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau.

More importantly, they followed that conference title win up with a victory in Super Bowl LV.