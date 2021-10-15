Tom Brady Reveals Why He’ll Eventually Retire From NFL

Tom Brady has shown no signs of slowing down physically in his age-44 season, and he doesn’t seem to think he will anytime soon either.

Prior to tonight’s Thursday night game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN’s Hannah Storm shared a quote that Brady gave her and Andrea Kremer about his NFL future.

Brady has said before that he thinks he can play until he’s 50, but apparently told Storm and Kremer he feels he could physically even go beyond that.

“I really think I can play as long as I want. I really do. I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to,” Brady said. “I don’t think I will obviously…my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll be I’m just missing too much of life with my family.”

Tom Brady told me and @Andrea_Kremer that he believes he could play to age 50 or 55 if he wanted to.! @NFLonPrime #TBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/toyMlWKeh9 — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) October 14, 2021

These quotes are bad news for 31 NFL teams. Through five games this season, Brady has thrown for 1,767 yards, 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also has a pair of five-touchdown games.

If Brady feels he can possibly play another decade, who are we to tell him differently? The dude is just cut from a special cloth.

Bucs-Eagles will kick off shortly on NFL Network.