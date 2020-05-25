Tom Brady Admits Why His Pants Ripped On Sunday

Tom Brady had both the most-impressive and the most-embarrassing moment in The Match: Champions for Charity in a span of roughly two minutes on Sunday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback holed out from about 150 yards away on No. 7 on Sunday. It was by far the most-impressive shot of the entire event.

Brady, who signed a two-year deal in Tampa Bay this offseason, struggled for most of the other 17 holes. He had a tough moment picking his ball out of the hole on No. 7, too.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback split his pants open at some point between his shot from the fairway and his moment on the green. It was a tough look for the 42-year-old quarterback.

Tom Brady sinks it from the fairway then splits his pants taking the ball out of the cup 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fx97FYEwzp — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) May 24, 2020

Brady joked about the incident on Twitter on Monday.

Fans had been taking shots at Under Armour, implying it was their fault for the pants, but it turns out Brady wasn’t wearing them.

Next time I’ll make sure to be wearing my @UAGolf pants 🤦‍♂️ #LessonLearned https://t.co/GauGM9ZLdl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

Sports business insider Darren Rovell admitted that he was unable to find the pants on Under Armour’s website.

When Brady ripped his pants, I went to the Under Armour website. Couldn’t find identical pants. There’s a reason. https://t.co/TdIcPVpztX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 25, 2020

Brady and his playing partner, Phil Mickelson, ended up losing to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning on the 18th hole.

The Match: Champions for Charity fully delivered, though, raising $20 million for charity and providing us with a ton of entertainment.