Tom Brady Almost Chose Another Number With The Bucs: Here’s Why

Following the 2019 NFL season, quarterback Tom Brady decided it was time to move on from the New England Patriots.

He signed a two-year deal to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The thought of Brady in a new jersey was strange enough, but it turns out he nearly wore a different jersey number as well.

Over the weekend, Brady and the Buccaneers took down the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game. After the win, general manager Jason Licht spoke with NFL reporter Peter King about the win and Brady’s arrival.

During the conversation, Licht revealed that Brady almost gave up the No. 12 to take the No. 7. Why?

“Go after that seventh Super Bowl,” Brady said.

"Tom said, 'Oh, he's a great player. I'm not going to take his number. You know what number I'm thinking of?' I'm thinking of taking maybe number 7. Is that available," he goes. I said, 'Yeah, I think it is. Why seven?' " — Peter King (@peter_king) January 27, 2021

Well, now he’ll have the chance to get that seventh Super Bowl with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks.

Brady didn’t have to give up the No. 12. Wide receiver Chris Godwin willingly gave up the jersey and moved to No. 14. He said it wasn’t a difficult decision to make.

“At first it bothered me a little bit, it was kind of getting at me because it is part of my identity, but when the GOAT comes calling you kind of concede to him,” Godwin said. “Like I said, hopefully I can get a ring or two or three out of that. I was more than happy to do it.”

Brady could get No. 7 and Godwin could get No. 1 in the process.