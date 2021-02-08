Tom Brady Already Announced His Decision On 2021 Season

Is Tom Brady ready to call it quits after winning his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday? He’s already made a decision on his NFL future.

It took Brady just one year with the Bucs to lead the organization to its second-ever Super Bowl. Tampa Bay dominated the Chiefs 31-9 to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Now, all eyes turn toward Brady’s future. He has the ability to start another dynasty in Tampa Bay after doing so in New England, but does he have enough gas left in the tank?

Brady addressed his football future directly after winning yet another Super Bowl on Sunday. He’s coming back for the 2021 season.

"Yeah we're coming back. You already know that." Fresh off his 7th Super Bowl victory, Tom Brady isn't going ANYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/8wXe78CZUG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 8, 2021

We’d expect nothing less from one of the greatest competitors in sports history. No. 12 wants to start another dynasty, this time with Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls during his time with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The biggest question surrounding his decision to leave Foxborough last year had to do with whether or not the veteran quarterback could take home the Lombardi Trophy without Belichick on his side. He answered that question Sunday night, making it look easy against the Chiefs.

This Super Bowl run in particular might be Brady’s best of his career. He won three straight playoff road games before taking on Mahomes, a football prodigy, in the Super Bowl. Brady has nothing left to prove.

The veteran quarterback is coming back for at least one more season. He confirmed such plans directly after winning another Super Bowl on Sunday.