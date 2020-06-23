Report: Tom Brady, Bucs Players Ignoring Advice By NFLPA

Due to spikes in coronavirus cases across the country, the NFLPA sent out a memo to advise players to avoid team workouts for the foreseeable future. Apparently that memo hasn’t fazed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have continued their workouts at a local high school. This is just a few days after the NFLPA encouraged players to follow the guidelines regarding social distancing.

Brady was reportedly seen practicing with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Scotty Miller and several others. Obviously they’re trying to build chemistry before the start of the season, but there is a risk factor here.

It’s uncertain if the NFL will send out another warning to its players. That being said, the fact that Florida is being hit hard right now by the virus has to make league officials worried about Tampa Bay’s roster gathering for group workouts.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Tom Brady and his Bucs teammates are continuing to work out together despite the NFLPA advising against it Saturday. I reached out to the league office, and they said players should be following guidelines, including the NFLPA’s https://t.co/quj351iS0X — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 23, 2020

The Buccaneers haven’t been the only teaming working out in groups this offseason. To be honest, the majority of teams have found ways to practice and do whatever they can to remain in football shape.

It wasn’t until a resurgence in cases when NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer released a statement on players gathering for workouts.

Monitoring every player in the league is nearly impossible, so the NFL will have to rely on its players using proper judgement. Hopefully, the league can start the season on time while also limiting the spread of the virus.