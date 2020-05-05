Tom Brady And His Children Seem To Be Enjoying Tampa So Far

After a shaky start, Tom Brady is settling down in Tampa quite well it seems. The Bucs don’t have to worry about their new quarterback fitting in.

It has been beautiful outside recently and Brady and his family seem to be enjoying the nice weather. Earlier today, No. 12 and his children were social distancing in style.

On his Instagram story, Brady shared a photo of him and his kids on a waverunner. They don’t seem to regret trading in the Northeast for the Sunshine State.

ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine snapped a screenshot of the open water bonding.

Yep, @TomBrady’s adjusting to life here in Tampa Bay quite nicely. It’s been GORGEOUS out the last few days. pic.twitter.com/hiFihLH0Be — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 4, 2020

Good for Brady for enjoying some down time with his fam. We know he’s still working hard, even during quarantine.

Earlier today, Brady also shared video of him training in his yard. In case you didn’t know, he’s renting Derek Jeter’s mansion for the time being.

With the offseason in full swing and COVID-19 still causing a league-wide shutdown, Brady won’t have the opportunity to formally practice with his new teammates until summer training camp.

In the meantime, he’ll be preparing plenty on his own.