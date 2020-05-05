The Spun

Tom Brady And His Children Seem To Be Enjoying Tampa So Far

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at a press conference.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with the media during a press conference after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After a shaky start, Tom Brady is settling down in Tampa quite well it seems. The Bucs don’t have to worry about their new quarterback fitting in.

It has been beautiful outside recently and Brady and his family seem to be enjoying the nice weather. Earlier today, No. 12 and his children were social distancing in style.

On his Instagram story, Brady shared a photo of him and his kids on a waverunner. They don’t seem to regret trading in the Northeast for the Sunshine State.

ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine snapped a screenshot of the open water bonding.

Good for Brady for enjoying some down time with his fam. We know he’s still working hard, even during quarantine.

Earlier today, Brady also shared video of him training in his yard. In case you didn’t know, he’s renting Derek Jeter’s mansion for the time being.

With the offseason in full swing and COVID-19 still causing a league-wide shutdown, Brady won’t have the opportunity to formally practice with his new teammates until summer training camp.

In the meantime, he’ll be preparing plenty on his own.

