Tom Brady Announces New Special Is Coming To ESPN In 2021

ESPN generated massive ratings during The Last Dance, a 10-part series on Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls. It appears the ‘Worldwide Leader In Sports’ has another another special feature lined up for its audience.

Tom Brady announced on Twitter that ESPN will air a special series on him in 2021. The specifics for this show aren’t out at the moment, but it sounds like it will take fans through the six-time champion’s incredible journey.

We do know the name of this feature, which will be called ‘Man In The Arena.’ Brady revealed the motivation for the title of this ESPN special on social media.

“I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way. Coming 2021 on ESPN!”

You can watch a preview for ‘Man In The Arena’ here:

I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way. Coming 2021 on @espn! pic.twitter.com/nm9SdFYB7D — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 21, 2020

Even football fans that aren’t fond of Brady might enjoy this ESPN special.

Brady has been such a polarizing figure for the past two decades. His success on the field didn’t come without a few controversies, which should make for interesting TV.

It’s uncertain what will be covered by ESPN, but it never hurts to get an inside look at one of the greatest athletes in sports history.