Tom Brady Reveals His 1 Major Problem With Draft Day

The 2021 NFL Draft gets underway on with the highly anticipated first round on Thursday night. However, just because a player isn’t drafted in the first 32 picks doesn’t mean they won’t pan out as a pro. Just ask Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback went to the New England Patriots in the sixth round, with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and has clearly turned into one of the greatest players in football history. Brady most recently won with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and seems well set-up to mount a defense next fall.

But as draft weekend rolls around on Thursday, Brady finds himself annoyed with one aspect of the annual event: he’ll have to see hundreds of posts of his infamous shirtless photo from the 2000 NFL Draft Combine.

“Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite,” Brady tweeted a few hours before the start of the 2021 event.

Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021

The photo is enshrined in league lore, as Brady can be seen not exactly looking like your typical NFL quarterback. Of course, it didn’t help that the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback ran a 5.28 second 40-yard dash during his Combine workout.

Here’s another look at the iconic picture, for those that might’ve forgotten:

Since that day in 2000, Brady has gone on to make every team that passed on him regret it. After winning six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, he made the move to the Buccaneers and proved that he can win anywhere. At the age of 43, he threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

So, as NFL organizations try to strike deals at the top of the draft and furiously make last-second assessments about the quarterback prospects, it’s important to remember that the best player from the 2021 class may get chosen later this weekend.