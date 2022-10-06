Tom Brady Appears To Make Decision On His Wedding Ring

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen was spotted in Miami without her wedding ring, leading to speculation about her marriage with Tom Brady.

On the same day that Bundchen was spotted without her wedding ring, Page Six reported that she hired a divorce attorney. Brady reportedly hired one as well.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, Brady posted a video on Instagram. He announced that clients and coaches for TB12 completed 112,000 sessions so far.

"To all of our clients, our staff, families, and everybody else who has supported us along the way, we're gonna keep going," Brady said. "For the next 112,000 sessions and beyond. Let's go!"

People quickly noticed that Brady wasn't wearing his wedding ring.

Fans also pointed out that Brady's video included the song "WAIT FOR U" by Future, Drake and Tems.

Brady has not commented on his future with Bundchen. He's currently preparing for the Buccaneers' Week 5 matchup against the Falcons.