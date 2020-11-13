Most of the NFL world assumed that Tom Brady and Mike Evans would be a perfect match in Tampa. After all, he’s the best wide receiver the six-time champion has played with since Randy Moss.

It’s very clear this pairing isn’t living up to the hype, but luckily for the Buccaneers there are still seven games remaining for Brady and Evans to get on the same page.

Through nine games this season, Evans has 34 receptions for 437 yards and seven touchdowns. The majority of his success has been on easy targets by the goal line.

On Thursday, Brady spoke to the media about Evans’ role in Tampa Bay’s offense and what he can do moving forward to ensure that he’ll be a big part of the game plan.

Brady took most of the responsibility for their lack of success. However, he’s confident that he’ll find a way to get the ball to Evans in the future.

“He’s a spectacular player and I think from my perspective, it’s just me giving him opportunities to touch the ball, catch it and figuring out different ways based on different styles of defense that we’re getting that enable him to touch it,” Brady told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s an incredible player when he gets it and he’s an incredible player before he gets it. [We’re] working hard at it and again, I wish I’d be making every throw exactly the way I want. The only thing I can say is we’re trying to get it right, trying to figure out how to get everybody involved and put together a lot of different pieces that have never been together – including myself.”

This weekend Evans will have a favorable matchup with the Carolina Panthers. In their first meeting this season, the Texas A&M product had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay will be eager to put last weekend’s loss to New Orleans in its rearview mirror. In order to make that happen, it’ll have to take care of business against Carolina.

Do you think Evans will bounce back with a strong showing this Sunday?