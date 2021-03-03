Just a few weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the NFL world with a blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The 31-9 win gave Tom Brady his seventh ring and first as a member of the Buccaneers. A few days after winning the Super Bowl, Brady and his teammates celebrated with a boat parade.

During the parade, Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another – hitting tight end Cameron Brate for the completion. The moment immediately went viral on social media.

On Tuesday night, Brady was a guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden and was asked about that moment. He made it clear he wasn’t thinking when he decided to toss the trophy.

“First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems really fun to do,'” Brady said on the show. “Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there’s a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. … I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I’m so happy that [tight end] Cam [Brate caught it].”

We couldn't make you wait for tonight's chat with the GOAT. So here's @TomBrady revealing what was (or wasn't!) going through his mind when he decided to toss the Lombardi Trophy to his teammates ON ANOTHER BOAT. Hit the link for the full interview! https://t.co/RCoQoBRxIg pic.twitter.com/TvWQi4HS1e — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 3, 2021

In the video, someone can be heard yelling, “NO” as Brady releases the trophy. The star quarterback revealed it was his daughter, who knew it was a bad idea.

“That’s my little 8-year-old daughter,” Brady said. “Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area? I mean, she’s the voice of reason. Go figure.”

Luckily for Tom, Brate caught the trophy and all worked out in the end.