Tom Brady Attempts To Explain Bizarre 4th Down Play

On Thursday night, Tom Brady made a mistake that shocked the NFL world during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Staring a fourth down in the face with 38 seconds to go, Brady failed to connect with tight end Cameron Brate. Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was draped all over Brate and caused the incompletion.

Following the play, Brady held up four fingers and appeared to mouth “fourth down?” The greatest quarterback of all-time appeared not to know what down it was, leading to a turnover on downs and subsequent loss.

After the game, head coach Bruce Arians suggested his quarterback knew what down it was. However, reporters still wanted to hear from the man himself.

Brady suggested he knew what down it was, but wanted to pick up a “chunk.” Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN:

“Yeah, you’re up against the clock and you’re up against the — I knew we had to gain a chunk, so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk in that situation. I knew we needed a chunk and I was thinking about more yardage. It was just bad execution. We had a great opportunity there so … just didn’t execute when we needed to.”

Brady saying he knew the team needed a “chunk” play doesn’t exactly instill confidence he knew what the down was.

Chunk plays are generally called on a third-and-long to set up a shorter fourth down play – not on fourth down with the game on the line.

In the end, the Bears walked out with a win to move to 4-1, while the Buccaneers fall to 3-2.