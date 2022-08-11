Tom Brady Away For Personal Reasons: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during a practice at AdventHealth Training Center on August 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already missed time this training camp for personal, non-football reasons.

On Thursday, it was announced that Brady will miss practice yet again due to personal matters. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will run the offense during his absence.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Brady won't be present for a few days.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address Brady's situation once practice is over.

The NFL world is hoping Brady's personal matter isn't too serious.

Brady's current situation won't affect his status for this Saturday's exhibition.

Last week, the Buccaneers announced that Brady would not play in their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.