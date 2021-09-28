Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Bill Belichick Relationship

Anticipation for Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers began early. Tom Brady‘s father and his trainer Alex Guerrero spent time putting his former team and head coach Bill Belichick on blast last week.

Brady himself was asked about Belichick on Monday night’s episode of his Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. He is taking a much safer approach ahead of Sunday’s huge game against his former team.

“I have 20 years of being there and obviously he’s a great mentor for me,” Brady said of Belichick. “And yes I think there’s definitely great lessons I’ve learned from him. He’s a great football coach, and he does a great job for his team.

“And, you know any player, I think they would just hope that their coaches give them everything they got. I’m sure every great coach wants every player to give them everything they got. And I think that’s what makes a great relationship.”

Tom Brady on his 'Let's Go!' podcast with Jim Gray: "One thing I learned from the Patriots, Belichick would say 'Listen, if you love football, then 8:30 on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium is the place to be.' So I'll be there … It's going to be a great night of football." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 28, 2021

Tom Brady Sr. made it pretty clear that the family feels a bit slighted by how things ended in New England, making last year’s Super Bowl with the Bucs all the more sweet.

Guerrero went even further, saying that Belichick’s “emotions or feelings never evolved with age,” and that Belichick continued trying to treat Brady, at over 40 years old, like a “20 year old kid.”

It is no surprise that Tom Brady is taking a more tactful approach when it comes to his former team and coach, even if it is very possible that they are speaking on his behalf in many ways.

The New England Patriots host Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.