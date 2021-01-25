Tom Brady is off to another Super Bowl and all of his friends and family members are extremely proud.

The 43-year-old quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Brady threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-26 win over the Packers. Brady is now heading to the Super Bowl for the 10th time.

Following the win, Brady shared a heartwarming moment with his son, Jack.

Tom Brady shares an embrace with his son after clinching his 10th (!!!) Super Bowl appearance pic.twitter.com/UQqQSVaH44 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 24, 2021

Brady’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his first son, Bridget Moynahan, shared her reaction to the NFC Championship Game win on Twitter.

“Could not be more proud Tom Brady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations Buccaneers,” she wrote on Twitter.

Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/8UXpu8ZxH9 — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) January 24, 2021

It will be a very special Super Bowl for the Buccaneers, as this year’s game is being held in Tampa Bay.

Brady and Co. will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs and the Bills are currently playing on CBS.