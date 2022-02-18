Earlier Friday afternoon, former New England Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger suggested Tom Brady’s relationship with Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was “souring” before he announced his decision to retire.

“The Tom Brady and Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa,” Ohrnberger said. “The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring.”

He then highlighted one reason why. According to Ohrnberger, Arians was critical of the game plans put together by Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week’s game plan. “Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they’d done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension.”

Of course, after the report started floating around, the NFL world couldn’t wait to chime in. Most fans pointed out that Brady worked together with Bill Belichick for 20 years. However, he only lasted two years with Arians.

“Tom Brady and Bill Belichick made it 20 years. Tom and Bruce Arians lasted two,” one person said.

Others have a difficult time believing Arians would do anything to upset Brady.

“Interesting. I personally have a tough time believing Bruce would do anything to piss Tom off. Also, Tom isn’t someone to be passive aggressive. Bruce is *very* hands on though, so he could be considered ‘overbearing’ in that respect?” another fan questioned.

Did Bruce Arians and Tom Brady really have a “souring” relationship that led Brady into retirement?

He and Bruce are the only ones that can answer that.