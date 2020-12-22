Bruce Arians Sums Up His Relationship With Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and his new, very veteran quarterback Tom Brady have had an interesting first year together. There have been suggestions that the two don’t exactly see eye to eye all the time, though as the season has worn on, it seems like their relationship has improved.

Arians has had his public criticism of Brady this year. The 43-year old has played well enough for the Buccaneers to be squarely in the playoff picture, but there are weeks where he looks his age, something rare for the legendary QB. He’s also gone to bat for his quarterback when necessary.

“I don’t know why anyone’s criticizing Tom,” Arians said to reporters last week. “What he did at the end of the half and to start the second half [against] Minnesota — very, very few teams can score 17 points in a matter of five or six minutes. If we finished the half with 17 points, I don’t [care] how we start. He’s not getting enough credit for what he’s doing.”

This week, he opened up about the chemistry between he and Brady, admitted the two are “still learning” and fleshing out what they’re comfortable with in situational football. “It’s our job to keep him healthy, keep him upright, and let him do his thing.”

Tom Brady echoed as much last week. We may underrate how impactful having Brady move during the COVID-19 season has been.

Wherever Brady and Belichick were by the time he left for Tampa this offseason, they had 20 years of chemistry under their belt. Brady and Arians basically haven’t been able to spend time together off the field or out of the locker room.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 9-5 and looking at a Wild Card berth as of now. They face the Detroit Lions on the road this Saturday, before finishing up with the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 3.