Tom Brady Sums Up His Relationship With Bruce Arians

There’s been a lot of speculation about Tom Brady’s relationship with Bruce Arians amidst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive struggles this fall.

Brady doesn’t appear to be completely comfortable in Arians’ pass-heavy offense, while Arians hasn’t hesitated to criticize Brady for his performances.

The Buccaneers quarterback has thrown multiple interceptions in recent losses to the Saints, Rams and Chiefs.

“It’s not criticism, it’s honesty,” Arians told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson of his Brady comments.

Brady, 43, commented on his relationship with Arians during his Monday night appearance on Westwood One Radio.

“I’ve got a great relationship with B.A. (Arians), and we talk every day,” Brady said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and how he runs the team and so forth.”

Brady added that there are always media narratives, especially when a team loses games.

“Any time you lose games, a lot of people want to place blame, especially in the media, and they want to pit one player against another player, or a player against a coach and so forth,” Brady added “That’s not been my style. … And I just think about it from a player’s standpoint. I always think about what I need to do better, and I certainly haven’t played to my level of expectation, and I’ve got to do a better job, and that’s what it comes down to for me.”