There’s More Speculation About Tom Brady’s Future In Tampa Bay

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians have been together for less than one full season. Will we reach Year 2 of this partnership in Tampa Bay?

There’s already been some speculation about Brady and Arians’ future in Tampa Bay following their disappointing 7-5 start.

Earlier Sunday, Pro Football Talk wrote about how Brady returning to Tampa Bay is not a 100 percent lock.

Now, we have Pat McAfee sharing some honest comments on the relationship.

“I think the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick thing when it comes to dealing with criticism, Tom Brady has dealt with that a lot internally,” McAfee told The New York Post. “Now public scrutiny from your head coach in press conferences, it’s very interesting. I would have never expected this because I actually played for a team with Bruce Arians being the interim head coach when Chuck Pagano got Leukemia and a lot of those coaches down there are friends of mine, guys that I played for and a lot of them I know very well.

“I would not have expected the public statement from the coach about Tom Brady. I would assume Bruce Arians thinks that there’s a plan in this whole thing. But it has obviously not worked out to this point exactly how a lot of us thought it would be. I mean with all those weapons with Tom Brady, with a defense that was very young last year that got good toward the end of the year, we thought Tampa would be able to move. But I think with the COVID protocols, not being able to go through OTAs, a normal thing to kind of adjust to everybody, I think it’s a weird year to begin with. I’m not 100-percent sure those two are gonna be together again next year in Tampa.”

Brady has brushed aside the speculation about his relationship with Arians, saying that’s what happens when you lose games.

The Bucs can make this all go away if they start winning and make a deep postseason run, but until that occurs, there will be speculation.