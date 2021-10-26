Tom Brady Had Brutally Honest Admission On Fan’s Decision

On Sunday, Mike Evans tossed a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan a ball after catching a touchdown pass. He was unaware that the ball was Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown.

The 29-year old fan, Byron Kennedy, returned the ball, and did get quite the hookup by the Bucs. In return, the team gave him two signed Brady jerseys and a signed Brady helmet, a signed Evans jersey, Evans’ cleats from Sunday’s games, $1000 to the team store, two season tickets for the rest of the year, and two season tickets for next year. Brady threw on one bitcoin, which is worth over $62,000 at the moment.

Of course, that may not add up to the value that the ball would’ve had on an open market. The estimated worth was around $500,000, per reports.

Tom Brady himself acknowledged as much. He may be thrilled to have the ball back, but even he thinks Kennedy should’ve held out for more.

Tom Brady said the Bucs fan lost all his leverage once he gave up the 600th TD ball. But Brady is giving him a bitcoin 🤑 pic.twitter.com/upGBpmcMDS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2021

He discussed the situation with Peyton and Eli Manning during their edition of Monday Night Football for last night’s New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks game. This probably isn’t what the 29-year old Bucs fan wants to hear.

Via FOX News:

“Byron realized he lost all of his leverage once he gave the ball away,” Brady said. “He should’ve held it to get as much leverage as possible.” “Amateur move,” Peyton Manning said in agreement. “If he would’ve held it, he would’ve been sitting in the Tom Brady suite for the rest of the season. Amateur move on his part.”

“At the end of the day, I think he’s still making out pretty well,” Brady went on to say, citing the Bitcoin part of the trade. If the value of that coin continues to explode, things may look a bit more even down the line.