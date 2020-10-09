Former NFL Player Blames Bruce Arians, Not Tom Brady For Brutal Loss

Tom Brady received a ton of criticism for a late-game blunder against the Bears on Thursday night. However, former NFL linebacker Bart Scott has decided to refrain from placing all the blame on the six-time Super Bowl champion for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss.

As you’d expect, the topic of conversation for most sports shows today is who’s to blame for the Buccaneers’ embarrassing loss.

Most analysts are blaming Brady since it’s rare to see a veteran quarterback like him make such a massive mistake with the game on the line. Scott, meanwhile, believes Bruce Arians is to blame for Tampa Bay’s loss.

Scott brought up an interesting point about the lack of discipline for Tampa Bay, something that Brady never had to deal with in New England.

“When I watch the Patriots on Thursday night I never see those mental mistakes,” Scott said on ESPN’s Get Up. “What happens is he’s going to a different environment where the point of emphasis isn’t the same. He’s not accustomed to being around this type of lack of professionalism.”

"When I watch the Patriots on Thursday night I never see those mental mistakes. … He's not accustomed to being around this type of lack of professionalism."@BartScott57 blames Bruce Arians for the Bucs' loss, not Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/ZEvqFgbqaJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 9, 2020

Penalties are usually a reflection of coaching, so this does fall on Arians.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were penalized 11 times on Thursday night for a total of 109 yards. It’s tough to win football games when you’re making that many mistakes.

Fans in Tampa Bay shouldn’t be pushing the panic button over this week’s loss. The team is still 3-2 and has the talent in place to make a playoff push.

Make no mistake though, Tom Brady won’t be able to put this season on cruise control.

[ESPN]