Tom Brady Reveals What It’ll Be Like To Play The Patriots

For the first time, Tom Brady will play at Gillette Stadium as a New England Patriots opponent. The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel up to his former home for a Week 4 clash on Oct. 3.

The Sunday Night Football showdown is already the hottest ticket of the 2021 NFL season. Average prices on secondary markets are already well in excess of $1,000, for what could be Brady’s final game in Foxborough.

The Buccaneers managed to re-sign every starter from last year’s Super Bowl run, and are gearing up to try and do something very difficult in the NFL: repeat as champions. Brady only did that once with the Patriots, in 2003 and 2004. The Patriots, meanwhile, are trying to rebuild on the fly, spending a record amount of offseason money. The big question is whether Cam Newton will get another shot as quarterback, or if first-round pick Mac Jones will be ready to slide in as the team’s “QB of the future.”

It will be an interesting time for Tom Brady himself, as well. In response to an NFL Twitter post about the game, he said that it will be “like when your high school friends meet your college friends.”

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends 😬 https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021

It’s a pretty apt comparison. Brady poured his heart and soul into the Patriots for the first two decades of his NFL career. Ultimately, his legacy rests in New England.

It is impressive how quickly he’s made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers his team, though. He played extremely well late in the season, and after winning his seventh title, he was clearly having the time of his life with his new team.

The Patriots host the Bucs on Sunday, Oct. 3. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the television broadcast on NBC.

[Tom Brady]