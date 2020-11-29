NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Performance On Sunday

Another week, another disappointing performance from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a big-time game.

Tampa Bay is currently trailing Kansas City, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a tough performance from the Bucs’ defense and a disappointing showing from Brady.

Late in the third quarter, Brady is 14 of 23 for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brady just can’t seem to get in a rhythm in Bruce Arians’ system.

Perhaps some of it is his age – Brady is 43, after all – but it feels like the six-time Super Bowl champion isn’t comfortable in Tampa Bay.

Everything Romo is saying about Brady is on point right now. Arm is not the issue. Saying “they line up and read after the snap too much.” Why would you change everything he was comfortable with in an offense? — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) November 29, 2020

Tom Brady is now 1-for-21 on passes traveling 20 or more air yards since Week 8…0-for-2 on these passes today. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 29, 2020

Tom Brady is looking SO UNCOMFORTABLE in this offense. No play-action because they can't establish any run. No defense-identifying pre-snap motion bc Arians doesn't believe in it. Defenses just sit in two very deep safeties, disregarding the run. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 29, 2020

Brady admitted earlier this week that he just needs to execute better. He’s not placing any blame on Bruce Arians or Byron Leftwich.

“Just not executing at the highest level,” Brady said of his performance this week. “I don’t think it’s more than that. I think we didn’t execute on some short throws [and] we didn’t execute on some medium throws. Just comes down to not as good execution as I think we’re capable of. We’re working hard to improve it and we’ll go out there and try and do a much better job this week.”

Perhaps Brady can get into a groove in the final quarter.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City are playing on CBS.