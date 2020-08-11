Tom Brady Already Seems Excited About Throwing To 1 Bucs WR

With his new team, Tom Brady will have no shortage of weapons to throw to on the perimeter. One of them is wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Last year, in his third pro season, Godwin exploded. After catching 93 passes in his first two years combined, he grabbed 86 balls for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl and establishing himself as a young wideout on the rise.

Brady has just begun his first training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he already seems excited about throwing to Godwin. The Bucs shared video of the two linking up in a passing drill earlier today, posting the caption “12 —>14.”

Brady responded to the tweet, writing “=6” and indicating that he intends on finding Godwin for plenty of touchdowns this fall.

We can’t blame Tom Brady for being pumped about working with Godwin, but the former Penn State star isn’t the only receiving threat the Bucs have.

There’s fellow star wide receiver Mike Evans, incumbent tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, and of course, Rob Gronkowski.

The firepower in Tampa Bay should be fun to watch this fall.