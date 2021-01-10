Tom Brady Sums Up The Buccaneers’ First Playoff Win

Tom Brady has won a lot of playoff games over the course of his career, but he recorded postseason win No. 1 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay, the No. 5 seed in the NFC this season, got past Washington at FedEx Field on Saturday night. The Buccaneers took down the Football Team, 31-23, to move on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The game between the Bucs and the Football Team was a bit closer than expected – Taylor Heinicke played admirably in replacement of the injured Alex Smith – but a win is a win.

Brady summed up his thoughts on the victory while speaking to reporters following the contest.

“It was a tough, hard-nosed game. Washington had a lot of fight in them,” Brady told reporters following the Wild Card win.

Brady and the Buccaneers will now move on to the Divisional Round, where their opponent is to be determined.

If the Saints beat the Bears on Sunday, Tampa Bay will take on New Orleans. However, if Chicago upsets New Orleans, the Buccaneers will take on the Rams.

Kickoff between New Orleans and Chicago is set for 4:40 p.m. E.T. on CBS.